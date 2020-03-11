The Following Coffs Coast Roads Are Getting An Upgrade

Thanks to a new initiative by the Federal Government, 147 dangerous crash sites across the state are due for an upgrade, including four on the Coffs Coast.

The Federal LNP's Black Spot Program will see Combine Street and Azaelea Ave receive $200,000 of funding towards installing an intersection and/or pedestrian crossing.

Up in Woolgoolga, Nightingale Street and Trafalgar Road will receive a $179,000 boost to install a one lane roundabout.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the state would receive $50.6 million under the Black Spot Program’s 2020-21 funding round.

“No matter where you live, the Federal Government is investing in road infrastructure to get Australians home to their families sooner and safer,” Mr McCormack said.