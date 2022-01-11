The Flight Attendant Welcomes Sharon Stone To Season 2

The Flight Attendant is coming back for season 2, and this time, Kaley Cuoco will be joined by Sharon Stone!

If you need a bit of a refresher, the show synopsis reads, A flight attendant's life gets turned upside down after she wakes up in a hotel room with a dead man but with no memory of what happened.

Here's the trailer for season 1:

Now, filming is already underway in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik, so we can expect season 2 sometime this year.

As for Sharon Stone, she will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother. According to Deadline, she who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare.

So, what can we expect for the next season?

This season finds Cassie Bowden living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

The first season was such a hit, receiving nine Emmy nominations, including Lead Actress and Outstanding Comedy Series.

We cannot wait to see what season 2 has for us!

