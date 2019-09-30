The First Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Says Goodbye To Hawkins!

We’ve woken up to our very first look at Stranger Things Season 4 with a haunting new trailer!

TAKE A LOOK:

The teaser very directly states that “we’re not in Hawkins anymore” with pretty strong suggestions that we’re going back into The Upside Down!

Of course this is actually great news for those who believe Hopper is still alive in The Upside Down somewhere!

The Duffer Brothers have released a statement, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives.

"From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

"A return trip to Hawkins" - but the teaser says we're not in Hawkins anymore! Well now we just don't know what to believe.

Stay tuned for more information about Stranger Things Season 4!

