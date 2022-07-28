The First Trailer For Princess Diana Documentary 'The Princess' Shows An Intimate Look Into Her Life

We've got a first look at the new documentary into Princess Diana's life, The Princess, coming this August.

The doco is described as an intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana, examines the overwhelming adoration and intense scrutiny she faced by the media and the public as a member of the royal family.

Check out the official trailer here:

In information from HBO, we find out The Princess draws solely from contemporaneous archival audio and video footage to take audiences back to key events in Diana’s life as they happened, including their seemingly fairy-tale public courtship and wedding, the birth of their two sons, their bitter divorce, and Diana’s tragic and untimely death on August 31, 1997.

The documentary will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

The Princess will launch in select theatres across Australia on August 11.

