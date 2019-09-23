The First ‘Masked Singer’ Celebrity Was Revealed Last Night!

Warning: This article contains a spoiler from The Masked Singer’s first episode.

Network Ten’s crazy new show The Masked Singer premiered last night, with viewers around the country putting in their predictions over which celebrities were performing underneath those giant costumes.

After facing the Wolf and Alien in singing battles, the Octopus was the first singer out of the competition and was forced to unmask!

So just WHO was under the elaborate octopus suit?

Take a look…

GRETEL KILLEEN!!



Perhaps our favourite part of the night is Lindsay Lohan obviously not knowing who Gretel is… nor who anybody else in the competition will be.

Did you guess the TV host/author/comedian?

Let us know you’re other predictions in our Facebook comments!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.