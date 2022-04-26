The Fate Of Global Security Played Out In Ukraine

In his latest nightly address, president Volodymyr Zelesnkyy said the fate of Europe and of global security is being decided in Ukraine.

"Everyone in the world - and even those who do not openly support us - agree that it is in Ukraine that the fate of Europe, the fate of global security, the fate of the democratic system is being decided. And above all, it is being decided what life in the centre and east of our continent will be like and whether there will be life at all..."

"In all Ukraine’s cities and communities, Russia has shown what it really wants and can bring to Europe," he said. "What it can bring to Chișinău, Tbilisi, Helsinki, Vilnius, Warsaw, Prague, all the cities and countries that Russian state propagandists have long openly identified as alleged enemies for Moscow".

With the war now approaching four-months President Zelenskyy said Russia can spend enormous resources to support its invasion of Ukraine and will do everything in its means to oppose the free world.

"It can take away from its people everything that could develop Russia itself and direct this potential to destroy the lives of neighbours," Zelenskyy warned.

"But the lessons of history are well known. If you are going to build a millennial Reich, you lose. If you are going to destroy the neighbours, you lose. If you want to restore the old empire, you lose. And if you go against the Ukrainians, you lose." - President Zelenskyy

It follows threats by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, that NATO is "in essence engaged in war with Russia" as it continues to support Ukraine with weaponry.

During an interview broadcast on Russian state television, Mr Lavrov’s said that weapons supplied by Western countries “will be a legitimate target," with NATO forces “pouring oil on the fire”.

But, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet, that threats issued by his Russian counterpart that the world was descending into a third world war, only means that Moscow “senses defeat in Ukraine”.

"Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus, the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII," he tweeted. "This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security."

The encouraging words comes as Ukraine's leaders deliver hope for those cities and communities are still under the temporary control of the Russian army.

"But I have no doubt that it is only a matter of time before we liberate our land" - President Zelenskyy

