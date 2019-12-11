The Extended Shopping Hours Across Sydney This Christmas
Happy shopping!
Whether you like to get your Christmas shopping done ASAP or leave it until the last minute… again, here’s what you need to know about the opening hours of shops across Sydney!
Check out the opening times in your run-up to December 25th:
Westfield Penrith
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 8:00am – 6:00pm
- Wed 25th Dec - Closed
Westfield Parramatta
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 12:00am – 6:00pm
- Wed 25th Dec - Closed
Westfield Mt Druitt
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 8:00am – 7:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 8:00am – 7:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Wed 25th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm
Westfield Liverpool
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 8:00am – 10:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 8:00am – 10:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 8:00am – 11:59pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm
- Wed 25th Dec - Closed
Westfield Hornsby
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Wed 25th Dec - Closed
Westfield Hurtsville
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Wed 25th Dec - Closed
Westfield Miranda
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 8:00am – 6:00pm
- Wed 25th Dec - Closed
Westfield Sydney
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 10:00am – 10:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Wed 25th Dec - Closed
Westfield Bondi Junction
- Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Sat 21st Dec - 8:00am – 10:00pm
- Sun 22nd Dec - 8:00am – 10:00pm
- Mon 23rd Dec - 8:00am – 11:59pm
- Tue 24th Dec - 8:00am – 6:00pm
- Wed 25th Dec - Closed
Happy Shopping!