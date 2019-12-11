The Extended Shopping Hours Across Sydney This Christmas

Whether you like to get your Christmas shopping done ASAP or leave it until the last minute… again, here’s what you need to know about the opening hours of shops across Sydney!

Check out the opening times in your run-up to December 25th:

Westfield Penrith

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec - 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec - Closed

Westfield Parramatta

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec - 12:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec - Closed

Westfield Mt Druitt

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 8:00am – 7:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 8:00am – 7:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm

Westfield Liverpool

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 8:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 8:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 8:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 5:30pm

Wed 25th Dec - Closed

Westfield Hornsby

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec - Closed

Westfield Hurtsville

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec - Closed

Westfield Miranda

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec - 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec - Closed

Westfield Sydney

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 10:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 9:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec - 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec - Closed

Westfield Bondi Junction

Mon 16th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec - 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec - 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 21st Dec - 8:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec - 8:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec - 8:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec - 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec - Closed

Happy Shopping!