The Eurovision Song Contest Has Officially Been Cancelled

For weeks, Eurovision fans and competitors have been nervously awaiting a decision regarding the commencement of the event given the safety precautions surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

This morning, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) released an official statement confirming the contest will not go ahead:

The cancellation will mark the first interruption in the contest’s 64-year history.

A decision is yet to be made regarding whether the selected artists will be allowed to perform their songs next year.

A FAQ page has been set up on the Eurovision website explaining the decision to cancel and to provide information to ticket holders. Read more HERE.