The Entire Community's Invited To The MLHD Annual Public Meeting!

On average, Murrumbidgee Local Health District houses 971 patients, another 142 people receive outpatient services, 435 people check-in to emergency departments and another six are treated for mental health conditions.

To honour these hard working health workers, MLHD will be acknowledging these achievements at the Annual Public Meeting in Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, November 26th and the entire community is welcome to join.

Chief Experience Officer of NSW Health Anne-Marie Hadley, will be the Keynote speaker and will be discussing the topic 'Raising the Bar - Creating World Class Patient and Carer Experiences'.

Chief Executive Jill Ludford says she is extremely impressed with the monumental efforts of MLHD staff and services.

“For the second year in a row, an MLHD staff member has taken home the NSW Staff Member of the Year Award. Jenny McKenzie, MLHD Nurse Practitioner has been the clinical lead for a palliative care service providing quality care to patients living in rural and remote NSW,” - Jill Ludford

Twelve sites across MLHD adopted a new electronic medication management system in 2018-2019. This means Doctors, Nurses and other medical staff can prescribe, order, check, dispense and record the administration of medicines using eMeds.

The Health Services were backed up with infrastructure works, which includes the construction of the $224 million Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment. The upgrades to the Temora operating theatre ensures locals have access to fantastic new theatre facilities.

Ms Ludford thanks all health staffed who contributed to the high quality of service to all patients and clients.

“I am passionate about ensuring every patient who comes in contact with us has a positive experience that contributes toward their comfort, recovery and wellbeing,” - Jill Ludford

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26th and will be hosted at the Wagga RSL Club on Dobbs Street from 1PM - 4PM.