The Duchess of Cambridge Used Hypnotherapy Techniques To Combat Morning Sickness

The Duchess of Cambridge recently opened up about pregnancy and motherhood in an interview with Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

The interview, which tied into the Duchess' 5 Big Questions survey, closely followed reports of an alleged fourth pregnancy.

Mum to Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4), and Prince Louis (1), Kate Middleton spoke about suffering with an acute form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum, and how she dealt with the condition through hypnotherapy techniques.

"It was through hyperemesis that I really realised the power of the mind over the body, because I really had to try everything and anything to help me through it."

She explained there are levels of hypnobirthing, adding that the Duke of Cambridge wasn't "standing there chanting sweet nothings at me", and that in fact, she didn't even ask him about it.

"It was just something I wanted to do for myself. I saw the power of it, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick, and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of during labour."

The Duchess revealed that during her first pregnancy she found her morning sickness to be a challenge not just for herself, but also her loved ones, adding that she felt "utterly rotten" and "wasn't eating the things I should've been eating".

"It impacts everybody in the family. [The Duke of Cambridge] didn't feel he could do much to help, and it's hard for everyone to see you suffering without being able to do anything about it."

