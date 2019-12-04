Community Playgroup Coming To Erina Fair!
15th January 10am-12pm
The Drop in Playgroup will be open to everyone and will offer families a range of early childhood play based activities for children 0-6 years and some traditional craft activities for older children. Including, play dough, craft, story time, dramatic play, activities to promote social skills and turn taking, and more! Staff facilitating are all early childhood trained professionals and their focus is to offer engaging craft and play based activities whilst connecting with the families.
Everyone is welcome!
What: The Drop In Playgroup
When: 15th January - 10am-12pm
Where: The Erina Centre, Erina Fair
