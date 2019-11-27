To officially welcome summer back into our lives this weekend, North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club is throwing a massive festival celebrating the beloved mango.

Arguably the county’s favourite fruit, the deliciously messy mango will cover Bondi Beach this Sunday, December 1st.

Beachgoers can devour every form of the fruit, from barbecued mangoes, to smoothies, while growers from around the country sell their finest produce to eager Aussies.

The annual Mess-tival is a free event, running from 8am – 12pm.

