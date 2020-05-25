The Drama That Lana Del Ray Started With Her Album Announcement is a Big Ol' Mess

Lana Del Ray became a household name almost a decade ago, after the world got a taste of her unique sound & style and honest lyrics, with her song Video Games.

Since then, she's been gifting us with music that has become the backbone of our playlists.

And most recently, her 2019 album Norman F***ing Rockwell, which received rave reviews from critics

'The long awaited Norman F***ing Rockwell is even more massive and majestic than everyone hoped it would be. Lana turns her fifth and finest album into a tour of sordid American dreams, going deep cover in all our nation's most twisted fantasies of glamour and danger.' - ROLLING STONE

Del Ray took to Instagram late last week to announce that another album was on it's way, which you would assume would create a frenzy on social media, and it did, but ooooh boy it was for all the wrong reasons.

In the 'controversial' instagram post she calls out some of the biggest female names in the music industry, everyone from newcomers like Doja Cat, to the elite, like Beyonce.

The mess Del Ray created on Thursday, has only gotten messier over the past few days.