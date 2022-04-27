The Director Of Wicked The Movie Drops Some HUGE News

If you're a huge fan of the musical Wicked and cannot wait to see the film adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo... boy, have we got some exciting news for you!

Director Jon M. Chu has announced that the story will be split into TWO movies, dropping in 2024 and 2025!

Jon revealed the more they cut down the movie, the more it felt like a disservice to the story... so lucky for us, we're getting it in two parts.

Ariana Grande is set the play the role of Glinda and Cynthia will step into the green skin of Elphaba and we cannot WAIT!

