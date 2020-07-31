The Dessert Stomach Is A Real Thing Which Is Why You've Always Got Room For Ice Cream

We've all joked about having a "dessert stomach" after suddenly finding room to eat something sweet after a filling meal.

But it turns out that we weren't far off!

Basically, the sugar in desserts and other sweet foods stimulate a reflex that expands your stomach.

Researchers Arnold Berstad and assistant doctor Jørgen Valeur from Lovisenberg Diakonale Hospital discussed the phenomena in The Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association back in 2011.

“If you eat dessert after you’re actually feeling stuffed you’re tricking your normal sensation of being full,” they explained.

Your stomach is flexible, and when you eat a large amount the upper section of the stomach relaxes to fit all that food in.

The sight and smell of food, the process of chewing and swallowing, the pressure of food against the stomach and the small intestine "tasting" the food can all have an impact on relaxing the stomach.

“In this way it can decrease the pressure on the stomach and reduce the sensation of being full. A sweet dessert allows the stomach to make room for more food,” the researchers said.

Meanwhile, Professor Barbara Rolls from Penn State University in the USA says that it's related to sensory-specific satiety.

“The decline in pleasure you derive from food is specific to the food you have been eating, or other foods that are similar,” she said.

“So, while you might lose your appetite for that food, a different food will still be appealing. That's why you always have room for dessert.”

So now you're armed with explanations for the next time someone questions your ability to eat dessert!

Here's What Happened To The Cast Of The Saddle Club