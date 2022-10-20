The Crown Season 5 Will Cover Charles & Camilla's 'Tampongate' Phone Call

The Crown season 5 airs November 9 on Netflix and while we know what we can expect from the new season, we weren't expecting tampongate!

Let's cast our minds back to 1993 (I'm so sorry to do this to you), where Charles & Camilla had that scandalous phone call.

So what can we expect and what did Dominic West (Prince Charles) have to say about the re-enactment? Find out here:

