The Crown Season 5 Official Trailer Shows The Royal Family In Crisis

We have the official trailer for The Crown season 5 and there's going to be a lot to unpack.

Firstly, what can we expect?

As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.

Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy. Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.

Tensions are set to rise further, as Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table.

Check out the official trailer for The Crown season 5 here:

We'll also see Jonathan Pryce as The Duke of Edinburgh, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as of John Major. Also featured is Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Marcia Warren as the Queen Mother, James Murray as Prince Andrew and Sam Woolf as Prince Edward.

Playing the role of the young princes will be Timothée Sambor and Senan West as Prince William and Teddy Hawley and Will Powell as Prince Harry and Prasanna Puwanarajah is Martin Bashir.



The Crown series 5 launches globally on Wednesday, November 9th.

The Crown Season 5 Will Cover Charles & Camilla's 'Tampongate' Phone Call

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android