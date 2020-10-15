The Crown Season 4 Trailer Shows The Breakdown Of Charles & Diana's Marriage

We're waiting for The Crown season 4 to drop on Netflix November 15 and we're REALLY enjoying the teasers leading up to the premiere.

Season 4 will introduce 'The People's Princess', Diana Spencer, played by newcomer, Emma Corrin.

To keep us on our toes, Netflix has dropped yet another trailer! This time, we're going to see a bunch of big events, such as Prince Charles & Diana Spencer's 1981 royal wedding, Prince William & Prince Harry being born and the royals 1983 tour of Australia.

But, most importantly, the trailer teases the breakdown of Charles & Diana's marriage and it is lookin' intense!

Watch the new trailer here:

This season won't be covering Diana's death, but it's sure going to cover a whole lot of royal drama leading up to it!

Not only that, but we're going to see Gillian Anderson introduced as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher early on in the season.

All we can say is hurry up, November!

6 Netflix Shows To Watch If You're Bored This Weekend

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.