The Crown's Emma Corrin Has Revealed Harry Styles is Her Dog Sitter

In the past decade, Harry Styles has been a member of one of the most successful boybands of modern time, launched a successful solo career, modeled for Vogue, and become a well-known sweetheart.

Now he can add another skill he's mastered to his impressive list, kind of.

Emma Corrin, star of season 4 of The Crown as Princess Diana, has revealed that the singer has dog sat her pooch, Spencer.

Corrin revealed the details to Jimmy Fallon. "I was having dinner and know where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me."

She explained that he has only looked after Spencer once. "He hasn't done it again and I think it's because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won't stop farting. Is this normal?'"

No. There isn't anything Harry Styles can't do.

