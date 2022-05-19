The Cowboys' Season Success Secret And Life After Footy With Chad Townsend

He's loving Townsville life!

This is his first season in Cowboys colours, and he's already wowing fans!

From celebrating his 200th NRL game, to getting hooked on Wordle with the boys, there's been a lot happening for Chad Townsend since he joined the Cowboys this season. 

Chad talks footy, family, and a potential media career, with Hit 103.1's Carley Whittington in the latest episode of #ThisIsTownsville! 

Carley Whittington

19 May 2022

thisistownsville
