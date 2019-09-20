The Countdown Is On To Townsville's Seafood & Jazz Festival

Its back! The Townsville Seafood and Jazz Festival presented by the Townsville City Council, is set to be held later this month.

The festival will be held by the river in Maritime Park, and along Palmer Street. The festival will kick off on Saturday the 28th of September from 11:30am till 9:30pm and continue Sunday the 29th from 11:30am till 6:00pm.

Get your dancing shoes on because there will be live Jazz performances, and a range of food vendors!

Good news - it’s a ticketed all ages event.

Better news – if you are leaving the kids at home there are licenses bars. As well as, wine and cocktail areas.

For more info and tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/townsville-jazz-festival-sunday-tickets-70577752959?aff=ebapi&fbclid=IwAR3PksQcQphMlWyPSCiETVi-ayrASqeT7GGmrxEJNBRJORlw3d-DxiD4ljc

