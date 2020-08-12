The CoolHeads Young Driver Program 2020 Has Gone Virtual!

It's that time of year again, for our young drivers to acknowledge the significance of distractions while driving and the trauma a simple glance at a mobile phone can cause.

The CoolHeads Young Driver program is back, but due to COVID-19, they are doing things a little differently this year.

Through the beauty of the internet, the entire event will be hosted virtually, through an online Facebook event.

Kicking off Wednesday, August 26th, Shepparton Police are reminding youngsters of the devastating consequences driving while distracted can have on the community.

The session has been carefully designed to adjust the attitude of young drivers and to give them a raw and uncensored glimpse into the consequences of taking unnecessary risks on the road.

Shepparton Victoria Police and the Greater Shepparton City Council have been working together since April 2008, educating new drivers through the free, interactive program.

So far, the event has been a raging success with up to 100 people attending many of the sessions, with the court also utilising the program to educate young driving offenders.

The course is open to anyone from the community and court, as long as they are above the age of 16.

If you're interested in signing up, follow the link through to the Facebook page and click "Going" or tag a friend!

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.