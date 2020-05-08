The Community Cast Are Reuniting For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The Community cast are reuniting to bring some joy to your quarantine!

Be sure to mark May 18th off in your calendars! The cast will be doing a virtual table read and Q&A session to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

They are set to read the season 5 episode 'Cooperative Polygraphy' where the study group gathers in the library to talk about Pierce's funeral to hear what he's left them in his will.

The reunion will be aired on Sony Pictures TV's YouTube channel where Sony will be contributing to two charities on behalf of the Community family.

The charities are José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, who are helping to feed frontline workers and vulnerable communities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

You do not want to miss this reunion!

