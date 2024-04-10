The colour scheme Millennials are OBSESSED with

Millennials are realizing many of them fit into a common generational stereotype.

When it comes to interior design, the term ‘Millennial Grey’ is becoming popular online, particularly from Gen Z, mocking the older generation for their décor choices.

The term ‘Millennial Grey’ refers to the various shades of grey décor, paint, and furnishings that have grown in popularity since the 2010’s and have seemingly become synonymous with how Millennials choose to decorate their homes.

Urban Dictionary describes the hue as a ‘sad, depressive hue of the color grey which many Millennials live their life in.”

