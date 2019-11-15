The Cod Classic Is Back For Its 20th Anniversary Special!

Ready your rods people because the Cod Classic is back for the 20th Anniversary Special and this year, they're blowing things out of the water... so to speak.

The Cod Classic celebrates the beginning of Cod season and is a MASSIVE event for Australian fishing fans. From December 6th until December 8th, the twin towns of Yarrawonga and Mulwala will be transformed into the home base for over 3000 fishing enthusiasts, before they head off to Lake Mulwala a.k.a "The home of the Murray Cod".

This years competition will provide a gigantic prize pool worth $150k, made up of 120 boating packages, a cash grab machine, a heap of major goods and over 1000 lucky door prizes.

The Cod Classic isn't just limited to adults, kids are more than welcome to get in on the action and have a go at winning some prizes.

The best part is, you don't have to catch a fish to take home a prize, a majority of the prizes will be drawn at random so EVERYONE has a chance.

Although, if you are exceptional enough to reel in a legal size Murray Cod or a 45cm Golden Perch, you'll go into additional prize draws for a chance to win some of the extra goodies.

Ticket prices are VERY reasonable with adults at $95 for prepaid tickets ($100 on weekends) and $50 for the juniors. The ticket prices include four meals, a souvenir stubby holder, a boat raffle ticket, Wilson Slickback lure & Bassman Spinnerbait, entry into over 1000 lucky door raffles and obviously, an awesome weekend.

Alongside the Cod Classic, the Native Watercraft Australian Canoe & Kayak Cod Fishing Championships is back on for its ninth year, for those of you daring enough to fish from a canoe or kayak.

The Fishing & Outdoors expo will also feature, with extra entertainment form "Flathead Fred" for the kids, "Venom Rods Cod Talk" with Rod "Codmac" McKenzie and the Samurai Rods Australian Pro Casting Championships.

So pack your bags AND your hooks for the biggest fishing event of the year. Follow the link for more details!

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...