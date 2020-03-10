The Coachella Music Festival Has Been Officially Postponed

Until October!

Article heading image for The Coachella Music Festival Has Been Officially Postponed

Coachella Instagram

Festival goers eager to see the likes of Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Lana Del Bar and Flume, perform on one of the world’s biggest stages this April will now have to wait a little bit longer.

The official Coachella page has today confirmed speculation that they will be postponing the music festival to October 9 - 11, and  16 - 18, due to health and safety precautions associated with the Coronavirus outbreak. Stagecoach will take also be moved to October 23 - 25. 

Take a look below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

The Pussycat Dolls Perform On The World Famous Rooftop 

15 hours ago

Coachella
news
music
coronaviras
Listen Live!
Coachella
news
music
coronaviras
Coachella
news
music
coronaviras
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs