The Coachella Music Festival Has Been Officially Postponed

Festival goers eager to see the likes of Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Lana Del Bar and Flume, perform on one of the world’s biggest stages this April will now have to wait a little bit longer.

The official Coachella page has today confirmed speculation that they will be postponing the music festival to October 9 - 11, and 16 - 18, due to health and safety precautions associated with the Coronavirus outbreak. Stagecoach will take also be moved to October 23 - 25.

Take a look below:

