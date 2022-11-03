The Children In The Pictures Podcast Shines Light On Terrifying World Of Child Exploitation

A brand new podcast has lifted the lid on every parent’s worst nightmare.

Listnr’s new podcast, The Children in the Pictures follows Australian documentary-maker and dad, Akhim Dev, as he uncovers the truth behind a global criminal network of child sexual abuse.

From inside Task Force Argos, a specialised Queensland police investigation, the podcast shows how the arrest of a Queensland man, helped police infiltrate a global child exploitation ring.

This eight-part series examines how the fastest-growing serious crime in the world has become endemic online and explores what we can all do to fight it.

The first episode, “Down the Rabbit Hole”, reveals when the butterfly effect first began for Dev, and how events in 2010 lead to a revolutionary new way of fighting back against child abuse.

Hidden behind a veil of secrecy and hosting thousands of members from around the world, “The Love Zone” created, uploaded, and shared videos and photographic material of unimaginable acts against children.

To hear more about one of the biggest child abuse networks ever uncovered, listen on the Listnr app.