The CBR Scarecrow competition is now on!

Get some hay and one of dad’s old hats ready - a scarecrow competition is now on in Canberra!

The call is out for locals to build a scarecrow in their front yard just in time for Father’s Day on 5 September, and why not dress him like dad to make it extra scary?

The competition was created as a replacement to the Weston Creek Community Council’s Father’s Day Floriade Scarecrow Workshop that’s now been cancelled.

Interim Chair of the Council Mr. Bill Gemmell said this is a chance for locals to let their creativity run wild and even add a robotic flair.

“Participants may wish to incorporate this year’s Floriade theme - ‘The Future of Flowers’ - and include futuristic, or robotic elements.”

Local MLA Dr. Marisa Paterson is also getting in on the fun but asks Canberrans not to leave their local area and to be eco-friendly.

“I encourage everyone to look around their own homes and yards, and to reuse, renew and upcycle materials for their Scarecrows; don’t go out to buy new things.”

(Photo credit: Weston Creek Community Council)

You may also be wondering, ‘what’s a scarecrow competition without a winning title up for grabs?’

Well, you can claim the Canberra scarecrow crown if the community votes your hay human in the top three!

All you have to do is post a photo of your scarecrow to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #CBRScarecrow and tag MLA Marisa Paterson.

Community voting will be open from 6 September at 10am until 12 September at 8pm and the three winners will be announced on 14 September on Dr. Paterson’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Good luck!