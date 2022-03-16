The Castle Hill Saint Turns 60 Today!

It's been photographed countless times from all angles along the Strand, and now it celebrates a big birthday.

Today the Castle Hill Saint turns 60!

But how did the image become such a local icon and how did he get there?

Well, would you believe that it was all part of a practical joke?

On this day back in 1962, 8 Uni students painted The Saint on Castle Hill as a prank.

The group were from Mackay, living in Townsville at the time for tertiary studies

We bet they had no idea what they'd created with just a few artistic strokes!

Watch more about the shenanigans below!