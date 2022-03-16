The Castle Hill Saint Turns 60 Today!

But how did it get there?

Article heading image for The Castle Hill Saint Turns 60 Today!

It's been photographed countless times from all angles along the Strand, and now it celebrates a big birthday. 

Today the Castle Hill Saint turns 60! 

But how did the image become such a local icon and how did he get there?

Well, would you believe that it was all part of a practical joke?

On this day back in 1962, 8 Uni students painted The Saint on Castle Hill as a prank.

The group were from Mackay, living in Townsville at the time for tertiary studies

We bet they had no idea what they'd created with just a few artistic strokes!  

Watch more about the shenanigans below!

Carley Whittington

16 March 2022

Article by:

Carley Whittington

birthday
birthday
