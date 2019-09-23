The Cast of Game of Thrones Finally Got The Standing Ovation They Deserved At The Emmys

We’re still dealing with the grief of watching the last episode of Game of Thrones. It left a hole in our lives that could never be filled.

Its brilliance hasn’t gone unnoticed and the cast received a standing ovation as they took the stage at the Emmys, giving them the opportunity to say a few words.

“I think all of us agree how the entire last season was for us, we had no idea how it would end, who would betray who and who would end up with the prize,” Sophie Turner said.

“As much as we wish the show couldn’t gone on forever, our time had come,” Maisie Williams continued, “and tonight is a chance to once again thank all of those who watched.”

The cast went on to present the award for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (with a LOT of applause in between) with Patricia Arquette taking out the award.

