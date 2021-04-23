The Cast Of For All Mankind Speak Out About Tackling LGBTQIA+ Issues On The Show

The Apple TV+ show has a unique storyline, presenting what life would be like if the space race to the moon never ended, and in fact, the US was not the first to set foot on it.

So in the middle of alternate histories, it's interesting to see how the show's writers and cast have acknowledged that issues around the LGBTQIA+ community still exist.

When Justin Hill caught up with cast member Jodi Balfour who plays Ellen Waverly who is a woman concealing her sexuality due to the hate she may receive, they spoke about how alternate history doesn't mean things would necessarily be better...

For All Mankind is available on Apple TV+ now.

