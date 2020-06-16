The Cast Of ’30 Rock’ Are Reuniting For A Special Reunion

Over the past few months, we’ve seen the cast of hit shows like Community, Lizzie McGuire, Chuck, The Nanny, The Office and Parks & Recreation all reunite in honour of bringing a smile to fans’ faces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, finally, it’s been announced that the cast of 30 Rock will all reprise their roles for a special reunion episode.

According to Variety, the new episode will double as a promotional event for upcoming NBC programming.

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and others will reprise their roles for what NBC is describing as “a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event.”

Traditionally, an ‘Upfront’ is a media event where networks showcase upcoming new shows and talent. The 30-Rock reunion will be a new (and very meta) way of promoting the network’s new shows.

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising & Partnerships at NBCUniversal.

“Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry—a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes… when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”

The special will air in the US on NBC at 8pm on 16 July, then will be available to view on the channel’s new streaming service, Peackock.

It’s not yet confirmed where Australian audiences will be able to watch the reunion, although it will most likely be made available online or via Foxtel.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.