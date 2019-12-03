The Bunbury Fringe Festival Is Back In 2020!

Bunbury, get ready for a solid week of laughs and fun with the town's 3rd annual Fringe Festival from January 31st to February 8th 2020!

This unique event turns local venues into performance spaces for actors, comedians, musicians and even circus artists. Not to mention the abundance of food and booze (what's a festival without them?)



Headlining the event is Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson with his show "Lighten up" in the Fringe Hub on February 3rd, supported by fellow comedian Kirsty Webeck.

Events will be held all over town, with comedy workshops, Bavarian themed ensembles (think beer and Oktoberfest!), local musos and even cabaret, all held in the Fringe Hub and Garden.

This regional Fringe festival began in 2017, the brain-child of Joel McGuiness and Kelsie Miller with support from the Bunbury City Council and local businesses.

Dates: 31st January - 8th February

Time: Times vary. For specific program times, click here

Location: Various venues across Bunbury

Tickets: Prices vary, ranging from free to $55 Book here

