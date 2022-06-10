The Breakfast Club That Is Changing School Life For Townsville Students



Meet two local Mums that are changing the school experience with their Breakfast Club initiative in the latest #ThisIsTownsville episode!

Fuel for Schools is a great North Queensland initiative that provides breakfast to students who would've otherwise not had any breaky before school, and for some students it is the only meal they have for the day.

Listen now to how Fuel for Schools makes a difference for thousands of NQ students, hear their plans to expand, and get the details for their breakfast fundraiser that you can attend on June 30.