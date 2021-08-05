The Boomers' Andrew Bogut Addresses Rumours Of Hiring Someone To Do Certain Favours

Olympian, basketballer and all-round top bloke, Andrew Bogut, made some time to chat with the Hit Network ahead of the Boomers’ match against Team USA at Tokyo 2020.

Melbourne-born Bogut has had an illustrious career in the States, playing for a variety of NBA teams, including the world-renowned LA Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Needless to say, he’s more than earned the right to provide commentary for Australia's time on the Olympic court.

While we had him on the line, we just had to ask the 7-foot (213cm) center to address a little rumour we heard about him spending a lot of money for someone of a certain profession to do a little something-something for him.

We promise, it's probably not what you're thinking!

Missed the chat? Find out if the rumour is true here:

