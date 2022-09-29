The Block's Sharon Johal Chats About Her "Villain Edit" On The Show & Reveals A Spoiler!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined in-studio by The Block's Sharon Johal, who spoke about her and Ankur's "villain edit" and revealed a spoiler to us!

Sharon told us what her friends and family think about how she's been portrayed on the show, their builder situation and THAT comment she made.

We also get a spoiler on their house and what they're planning to do with their auction winnings.

She also told us if there's any truth to the rumours about Elle and Joel and who the grumpiest person on the show was!

Missed the chat? Here's what Sharon Johal had to say about her "villain edit" on The Block:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android