The Block’s Jimmy & Tam Reveal The Heart-Warming Reason Why This Millionaire Tried To Buy All The Properties!

AWWWWW.

Article heading image for The Block’s Jimmy & Tam Reveal The Heart-Warming Reason Why This Millionaire Tried To Buy All The Properties!

Channel 9

Watch out, Australia's newest millionaires just won The Block!

Jimmy & Tam joined The Hit Network’s Xavier, Juelz & Pete to chat about the biggest winning in The Block history.

Plus, they talked to the entrepreneur who dropped $12 million on three different properties...the reason why he did is actually so heart-melting! 

Take a listen below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates or Hit Network podcasts.  

23 November 2020

the block
winners
auction
houses
Listen Live!
the block
winners
auction
houses
the block
winners
auction
houses
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs