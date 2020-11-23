The Block’s Jimmy & Tam Reveal The Heart-Warming Reason Why This Millionaire Tried To Buy All The Properties!

- Entertainment NewsThe Block’s Jimmy & Tam Reveal The Heart-Warming Reason Why This Millionaire Tried To Buy All The Properties!
AWWWWW.
Channel 9
Watch out, Australia's newest millionaires just won The Block!
Jimmy & Tam joined The Hit Network’s Xavier, Juelz & Pete to chat about the biggest winning in The Block history.
Plus, they talked to the entrepreneur who dropped $12 million on three different properties...the reason why he did is actually so heart-melting!
Take a listen below:
