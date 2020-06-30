The Bleach* Festival Has Officially Announced New Dates For 2020!

Gold Coast residents have had to suffer through an unfortunate amount of event cancellations and postponements this year, but FINALLY, we have some good news to report - The Bleach* Festival is back for another year!

Our favourite contemporary arts festival has NOT been cancelled and we are so damn excited to get back outside and to feast our eyes on some eye-popping large-scale installations and performances!

Thanks to Placemakers* (an independent art organisation), Bleach* Festival has been scheduled from the 12 until the 22 of November, 2020 and according to Placemakers* CEO & Artistic Director, Rosie Dennis, the entire event will be jam packed full of unmatchable talent.

“We’re very pleased to be announce that Bleach* Festival will return in November 2020 with a range of contemporary experiences performed by a stellar line-up of renowned Australian artists”. - Rosie Dennis

Last year, popular locations across the Gold Coast were transformed into pop-up theatres and galleries, allowing the pubic full access to some of the best contemporary performances and art installations the Gold Coast has ever seen.

The Bleach festival is now in its ninth year and shows no signs of slowing down, occupying three key locations across the city, with unbelievable performances and jaw-dropping art exhibitions.

Ms Dennis says spectators will be in for 11 days of extraordinary entertainment at three of the Gold Coast's most picturesque locations.

“We are excited to reveal that in 2020, Bleach* Festival will deliver 11-days of entertainment across three major precincts including Burleigh, Chevron Island and one of the city’s best kept locations, the Gold Coast Regional Botanic Gardens in Benowa”. - Rosie Dennis

So save the date friends, because Bleach* Festival is not far off and boy, oh boy do we have some exciting performances in store for you!

To stay up to date with the Bleach* Festival program launch, follow the link through to the website and register for regular updates!

