The Biggest Difference Between 'Monster' And The Actual Jeffrey Dahmer Case

Netflix’s latest (and most controversial) true-crime drama has been praised for its historical accuracy, but there is a key difference between Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and the events which inspired it.

The story of Glenda Cleveland (who was depicted as being Dahmer’s direct neighbour and sole critic) was adapted with some artistic license.

Find out why everyone's talking about Monster:

While Cleveland did call the police about her neighbour (from the adjacent building, rather than the apartment next door), some of her on-screen story was influenced by the experiences of another woman.

Pamela Bass, who lived across the hall from the Milwaukee Cannibal, had multiple run-ins with Dahmer and lived through one of the most disturbing moments depicted on the show.

The moment in question is one where Dahmer (Evan Peters) offers Glenda (Niecy Nash) a suspicious sandwich.

During her appearance on Chris James Thompson’s The Jeffrey Dahmer Files, Pamela revealed she ate the sandwich Dahmer offered her, unaware of its contents.

It wasn’t until Dahmer’s arrest that she realised she may have consumed human flesh.

While Pamela has mostly stayed out of the public eye, Cleveland was heralded as a local hero until her passing in 2010 at the age of 56.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: