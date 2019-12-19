The Best Walks Around Melbourne To Try This Summer

The perfect summer activity is a wander along one of Melbourne’s many well-established walking trails!

You won’t need to get in your car and drive two hours out of the city to get to these walks. They can all be easily accessed from Melbourne’s public transport system.

Before heading out make sure to do your research about how you'll get to and from each of these trails.

Capital City Trail

Let’s kick off this list with one of Melbourne’s best inner city walking trails. The 29km Capital City Trail starts in the city and follows the Yarra before moving onto the Merri Creek, the former Inner Circle railway line and the Moonee Ponds Creek Trail. You can do the entire thing (which is probably easier on a bike!) or just do a section at a time. Find out more here.

Closest Stations: It’s easiest to kick off your walk at Princes Bridge near Flinders Street Station. But since this is a circular trail you can also jump on and off at Southern Cross, Flemington Bridge, Rushall and Heyington stations.

Albert Park Lake

A nice, easy, flat circular walk around Albert Park Lake makes for the perfect Saturday morning activity. It's a Melbourne classic, and of course it can get busy. Check out the swans, or stop off at one of the many cafes in the area. Get more details here.

Closest Stations: Catch the 12 tram from Collins St to Albert Park Lake and walk through the park to get to the lake trail.

Bayside Coastal Trail

There are 17km of trails between Brighton and Beaumaris, and you can learn about the area’s history, environment, indigenous culture and local artists along your stroll. Download a map here.

Closest Stations: Brighton Beach, Hampton and Sandringham stations are good access points – if you make it all the way to Beaumaris you can catch the 923 bus up to Cheltenham Station.

Dights Falls Loop

This is one of a number of trails in Yarra Bend Park, which is located between Fairfield and Abbotsford. But who can really go past seeing the ferocious (or calm, depending on the weather) Dights Falls!? It’s a great wander through varied natural landscapes. Find out more here.

Closest Station: Victoria Park

Foreshore Trail

Walk your way from Port Melbourne to Elwood along some of Melbourne’s favourite inner-city beaches. There are plenty of places to stop for a swim, an ice cream or a coffee! Download a map here.

Closest Stations: Catch the 109 tram from Collins St will take you to Port Melbourne beach. At the Elwood end, you can wander through Elsternwick Park up to Elsternwick Station, or catch a bus from the Ormond Esplanade bus stop.

Hobsons Bay Coastal Trail

This sealed and mostly flat trail makes its way along the bay between Williamstown and Altona through a number of different natural landscapes plus several coffee hotspots! Download a map here.

Closest Stations: You can access different sections of the trail from Spotswood, Newport, Williamstown, Seaholme and Altona stations.

Heide And Banksia Park

Get equal doses of nature and art in Bulleen with the Arts, Artists and Ancient Trees walk. This trail makes its way through both Banksia Park and the Heidi Museum of Modern Art. Download a map here.

Closest Stations: This one is slightly more difficult to get to. Catch the Hurstbridge line to Heidelberg station, and then get on bus #903 (Mordialloc bound). Jump off at the Bridge Street/Manningham Road stop and walk through Banksia park to get to Heide.

Main Yarra Trail

Make your way along the Yarra from Southbank all the way to Templestowe and Eltham. The scenery is simply incredible, and this trail also traverses some of the same route as the Dights Falls Loop and the Capital City Trail. Stop off at Fairfield Boathouse or Studley Park Boathouse for a coffee along your route! Find out more.

Closest Stations: You can access different sections of the trail from Flinders Street, Clifton Hill, Heidelberg and Eltham stations.

Subscribe to Fifi, Fev & Byron on the Fox App for iOS and Android!

The Best Of Our Tradies On Tradie-Oke