The Best Shows You've Never Seen

It is that time of the year again as we're in lockdown and if you are like us, we are on the lookout for new shows. We've been asking friends and a lot of their suggestions we've already seen (or we tried their show and it really wasn't good). So instead of spend hours google-ing what other people think, we thought we'd just write this just for you guys. So here are our picks for the best shows you have never watched.

Parks and Recreation

When you think of sitcoms that were released in the 10s you think of The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and even Community. But Parks and Recreation is RARELY mentioned. We don't know how as it is one of the best sitcoms ever produced. The show follows a group of people working at the Parks and Recreation department in Pawnee, Indiana. Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope is hilarious and if you have ever been on any social media platform... the MEMES! Ron Swanson, Tom, April and Donna are faves too. AND we cannot forget Little Sebastian. Now we will warn you, season one does start off a little slow, but once they get past the pit near Anne's house then the show really finds its stride. There are so many classic scenes like the time when Amy has to present in front of local businessmen and she has the flu, or the telethon episode. We guarantee you'll love it.

You can watch Parks and Recreation on Stan and Netflix

Normal People

So in last year's lockdown we binged this series and absolutely loved it. Now it isn't the most PG series ever and there are a few scenes that will make you feel uncomfortable (if you aren't used to watching heavy drama's). The show follows two characters Marianne and Connell as they navigate their relationship and grow up in their late teens and early twenties. Some moments will make you laugh and others that make you cry. You'll both hate and love these characters, but it is a journey! There are 12 eps and they are approx 25 - 30 mins long, so you could binge all at once, but we reckon it is worthwhile watching over a few days.

Normal People is available on Stan.

Psych

Although the show finished in the mid-10s we can still watch it today. The show is about two friends who try to solve cases at the Barbara Police Department. The kicker is that people think that Shawn (guy on the left) is actually psychic but in reality, he isn't. He is just super observant and alongside Gus (right) they solve crimes. If you've seen Brooklyn Nine-Nine then it's a little bit similar but a different style of humour with a bunch more running jokes. We think the cast has amazing chemistry and as the show goes on it definitely gets better.

All 8 seasons of Psych can be watched on Amazon Prime

The 100

We are still watching this! The show starts out with 100 teenagers who get dropped back on earth after an apocalyptic event to see if it is liveable again. It is a bit of sci-fi/drama so if you like this genre, it will be right up your alley. The storyline isn't just your usual run of the mill teen show, there is a fair bit more substance to keep you engaged. Our favourite season is the 5th one and if you get that far, it is a bit of a rollercoaster.

All seasons of The 100 can be watched on Netflix.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

If you have never watched a 'Real Housewives of...' then you should definitely start with Atlanta. We think this is classic reality tv at its best and there are so many moments that had us in tears (from laughing). 13 seasons have been made (we think seasons 1-10 are classics!). If you've been on Tik Tok recently you'll see a few moments have gone viral again - especially Nene doing her heels running race in Season 2. As the seasons go along, you'll find yourself quoting these women in real life as they have some classic one-liners. One thing we do like about this series, compared to the others is that for a majority of the seasons, it is the same wives featured. This means the show has a fair bit of juicy drama in it that will leave you shocked.



If this isn't your jam - Beverly Hill, Potomac and the newest edition, Salt Lake City are definitely worth a watch too!

All seasons of the Real Housewives of Atlanta can be watched on Hayu.