The Best Order To Watch Netflix's New Choose Your Own Adventure Series 'Kaleidoscope'

It's the Netflix series that has knocked 'Wednesday' off the top spot and now everyone is talking about 'Kaleidoscope'... but mostly because we have no idea in what order to watch it.

Have a listen for the best order below PLUS some news from Sarah Michelle Gellar on her return to the 'Buffy' reboot, in the latest ep of The Streaming Service (skip to the 1.37 mark for the Kaleidoscope order)

Need more TV and movie recommendations? How about Aussie celebs fave shows of 2022? Listen below!

Subscribe to The Streaming Service on the FREE LiSTNR app now and hear more below...