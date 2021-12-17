The Best Christmas Lights In Newcastle!
Make sure you check them out
Christmas is here! We're shopping for gifts, figuring out what to eat for Christmas Day lunch and - organising when and where to go look at the Christmas lights around Newcastle! We can absolutely help you with that last one because we have a list of the best Christmas lights around town, thanks to Newcastle Permanent Building Society and HUNTERhunter!
Newcastle
91 Turton Rd, Waratah
88 Hobart Rd, New Lambton
295 Minmi Rd, Fletcher
27 Discovery Drive, Fletcher
156 Denison St, Hamilton
159 Jenner Parade, Hamilton South
83 Maryland Dr, Maryland
Crosbie Cl, Maryland
40 Zaara St, Newcastle East
503/26 Pacific St, Newcastle East
70 Chiplin St, New Lambton
323 McCaffrey Dr, Rankin Park
Boambee Cl, Wallsend
15 Coweambah Cl, Wallsend
7 Kallatina Cl, Wallsend
139 Hill Street, Carrington
Lake Macquarie
7 King Street, Barnsley
151 main rd, Cardiff
85 Lachlan Rd, Cardiff
Ayes Ave, Cameron Park
20 Nightingale Cres, Cameron Park
10 Robin Ave, Cameron Park
81 Wigeon Chase, Cameron Park
9 Jobling St, Cameron Park
17 Albatross Ave, Cameron Park
Elettra st, Cameron Park
44 Viola Pl, Edgeworth
5 Mowbray Ave, Edgeworth
93 Silky Oak Dr, Caves Beach
Higham Rd, Hillsborough
31 Hamilton St, Kahibah
Lake Veiw Rd, Kilaben Bay
4 Plymouth Cl, Macquarie Hills
Maitland/Hunter
2090 Broke Rd, Pokolbin
4 Hampton Ct, Aberglasslyn
Peppertree Cct, Aberglasslyn
6 Friarbird Rdg, Aberglasslyn
14 Friarbird Rdg, Aberglasslyn
29 Pyalla Ave, Aberglasslyn
130 Harle St, Abermain
14 Luzon St, Ashtonfield
20 Pitcairn St, Ashtonfield
137 Bolwarra park Dr, Bolwarra Heights
17 Waikki Rd, Bonnels Bay
22 Saddlers Dr, Gillieston Heights
134 Notthcote st, Kurri Kurri
4 Edward st, Kurri Kurri
115 Deakin St, Kurri Kurri
27 Parklands Rd, Largs
28 Ruby Rd, Rutherford
13 Baker DR, Tenambit
11 Duckenfield, Woodberry
5 Brooks St, Telara
Port Stephens
Sheriff St, Clarence Town
138 Mount Hall Rd, Raymond Terrace
119 Dunbar St, Stockton
6 Griffith Ave, Stockton
Happy Christmas light looking!
17 December 2021
