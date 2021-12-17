The Best Christmas Lights In Newcastle!

Christmas is here! We're shopping for gifts, figuring out what to eat for Christmas Day lunch and - organising when and where to go look at the Christmas lights around Newcastle! We can absolutely help you with that last one because we have a list of the best Christmas lights around town, thanks to Newcastle Permanent Building Society and HUNTERhunter!

Newcastle

91 Turton Rd, Waratah

88 Hobart Rd, New Lambton

295 Minmi Rd, Fletcher

27 Discovery Drive, Fletcher

156 Denison St, Hamilton

159 Jenner Parade, Hamilton South

83 Maryland Dr, Maryland

Crosbie Cl, Maryland

40 Zaara St, Newcastle East

503/26 Pacific St, Newcastle East

70 Chiplin St, New Lambton

323 McCaffrey Dr, Rankin Park

Boambee Cl, Wallsend

15 Coweambah Cl, Wallsend

7 Kallatina Cl, Wallsend

139 Hill Street, Carrington

Lake Macquarie

7 King Street, Barnsley

151 main rd, Cardiff

85 Lachlan Rd, Cardiff

Ayes Ave, Cameron Park

20 Nightingale Cres, Cameron Park

10 Robin Ave, Cameron Park

81 Wigeon Chase, Cameron Park

9 Jobling St, Cameron Park

17 Albatross Ave, Cameron Park

Elettra st, Cameron Park

44 Viola Pl, Edgeworth

5 Mowbray Ave, Edgeworth

93 Silky Oak Dr, Caves Beach

Higham Rd, Hillsborough

31 Hamilton St, Kahibah

Lake Veiw Rd, Kilaben Bay

4 Plymouth Cl, Macquarie Hills

Maitland/Hunter

2090 Broke Rd, Pokolbin

4 Hampton Ct, Aberglasslyn

Peppertree Cct, Aberglasslyn

6 Friarbird Rdg, Aberglasslyn

14 Friarbird Rdg, Aberglasslyn

29 Pyalla Ave, Aberglasslyn

130 Harle St, Abermain

14 Luzon St, Ashtonfield

20 Pitcairn St, Ashtonfield

137 Bolwarra park Dr, Bolwarra Heights

17 Waikki Rd, Bonnels Bay

22 Saddlers Dr, Gillieston Heights

134 Notthcote st, Kurri Kurri

4 Edward st, Kurri Kurri

115 Deakin St, Kurri Kurri

27 Parklands Rd, Largs

28 Ruby Rd, Rutherford

13 Baker DR, Tenambit

11 Duckenfield, Woodberry

5 Brooks St, Telara

Port Stephens

Sheriff St, Clarence Town

138 Mount Hall Rd, Raymond Terrace

119 Dunbar St, Stockton

6 Griffith Ave, Stockton

Happy Christmas light looking!

