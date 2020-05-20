The Banalla Splash Park Construction Is almost Finished!

COVID-19 has had many of us downright bored and miserable and the only way to combat this, is to give ourselves something worthwhile to look forward to.

Banalla locals, we have you covered! According to the Benalla Rural city council, construction for the Splash Park is very near completion and we are way too ready to dive on in.

The council have estimated that the final touches will be completed by the end of this week, with the concrete poured, pipework & services connected and of course - the water-play equipment connected and ready to rock & roll.

The Splash Park is located on the banks if Lake Banalla near the Benalla Aquatic Centre and has been complete funded by the Victorian Government.

Just some of the awesome features int he park include a low wall with blade sprays, tip & fall water play channels, water sprayers, a large bucket with rose filling spouts, water cannons, water arches as much, much more.

Mayor Councillor Danny Claridge said the splash park will bring plenty of much-needed entertainment to the community.

“The splash park will be a great community facility that will have many benefits for our town.” - Cr Claridge

Landscaping for the park is said to take place after the winter period is over, just in time for full usage over the Summer period.

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up below...