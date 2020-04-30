The Backstreet Boys Have Announced Their Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates

The Backstreet Boys are one of the many artists who have been forced to postpone their Australian tour in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they have just announced their 2021 rescheduled tour dates!

The new dates are:

Wed 28 April 2021 – Auckland, Spark Arena (previously Sat 16 & 17 May 2020)

Sat 1 May 2021 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (previously Wed 20 May 2020)

Mon 3 May 2021 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (previously Tue 26 May 2020)

Tue 4 May 2021 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (previously Wed 27 May 2020)

Fri 7 May 2021 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (previously Fri 22 May 2020)

Sat 8 May 2021 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (previously Sat 23 May 2020)

Wed 12 May 2021 – Perth, RAC Arena (previously Sat 30 May 2020

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows without the need for exchange. Patrons unable to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase. Refund requests must be submitted prior to 5pm, Sun 31 May 2020.

For any questions relating to your ticket purchase, please contact your original point of purchase.

