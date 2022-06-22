The Backstreet Boys Are Dropping A Christmas Album

The Backstreet Boys are the ultimate boy band group (even though they're more men these days) and so it's no surprise they have announced they're dropping a Christmas album.

A little early, but we're ok with that.

Just like Mariah Carey before them, the guys will cover off some of our favourite holiday classics and have been planning to drop the project for years... until COVID hit.

While the album was put on snow... uh, ice until they could get around to doing it, 'A Very Backstreet Christmas' will be released on December 2 this year!

You can get your mittens on it and pre-order here.

