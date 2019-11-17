The Bachelor's Matt And Chelsie Have Ended Their Relationship

The Bachelor's Matt and Chelsie have announced that they have ended their relationship.

The two science-devotees had been dating for around six months, after getting together in the show's season finale.

Chelsie took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

She shared a gallery of images of the two in happier times and wrote, "Thank you so much to everyone for your support and kind words over what was an incredibly exciting, rewarding, challenging, and emotional journey. Your words have not gone unnoticed. Matt showed me what it was like to be respected in a relationship and I am so thankful for that. However, it saddens me to say that we are no longer together. I wish him nothing but the best. I’m sorry to those that were invested in our relationship. Please remember to be kind online as you don’t know what is going on behind the screen. All my love."

Matt also shared a message on his Instagram, explaining that their relationship hadn't translated from filming to the real world.

We wish them both the best in the future.

