The Bachelorette's Jarrod Woodgate Shows Off His Flirty Feminine Side In Drag

Jarrod Woodgate made such a mark on Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, but who knew he was so much FUN?

In a new interview, Jarrod reveals the reason he broke up with Keira Maguire, the promise he made after they split BUT also explains some long lost pictures of him dressed up as Marilyn Monroe!

Weirdly, Jarrod then went on to star on The Bachelorette with Sophie, who was a Marilyn impersonator at Movie World!

When it comes to his break up with Keira, Jarrod said "my relationship just started unfolding. I realised that I wasn’t allowed to be me. I wasn’t allowing myself to be me. And therefore, I was like, this isn’t who I am. So I no longer wanted to have that. I promised myself I was going to be single for a year, and I broke that by two months after I met Sam.’

Check out the full chat with Jarrod below...

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!