The Bachelorette’s Jamie Calls Carlin A Liar: “He Said That Twice”

Firefighter Jamie missed out on getting a rose on The Bachelorette this week, with Angie deciding that they just weren’t right for each other.

Jamie was pretty adamant that fellow contestant Carlin was campaigning for the role of Bachelor 2020 while he was in the mansion, and even told Angie this.

Speaking to the Hit Network, Jamie addressed all those comments he made about Carlin as well as the other boys in the house.

