The Bachelor's Most Recent Evictee, Sierah, Spills The Tea

Our fave 'tall, horny bogan' shares all

Article heading image for The Bachelor's Most Recent Evictee, Sierah, Spills The Tea

via Channel 10

Have you ever wondered what it’s really like to be on The Bachelor?

Fan-favourite love-seeker (and recent mansion-evictee) Sierah joined the Hit Network to discuss all the goss, spill the tea on the remaining girls, and explain what it’s like to see yourself on reality television.

Catch the full chat with the self-described "Tall, Horny Bogan" here:

Stay up-to-date with all things The Bachelor by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on the LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

13 August 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
The Bachelor
Reality
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
The Bachelor
Reality
Hit
Entertainment
The Bachelor
Reality
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs